Marge A. Parmerter, age 91, of Wethersfield, passed away on Aug. 23, 2023.
She was born on July 27, 1932, in North Java, N.Y., to the late Kenneth S. and Mary E. Sauer Murtha. Marge was an avid reader and an accomplished seamstress. She also enjoyed knitting, crocheting, quilting, crafting and cooking for her family.
Marge is predeceased by her husband, Wilson, who passed away in 2012; her daughter, Debra Herman; her son, Jeffrey Parmerter; her grandchildren, Shannon Parmerter, Andrew Parmerter, and Matthew Miller; her son-in-law, Michael Miller; her daughter-in-law, Leanne Parmerter; her brothers, Robert, David, Daniel, Gerald and Kenneth Murtha; her sisters, Monica Sikes and Maureen Waterose.
She is survived by her children, Dennis (Debbie) Parmerter of Virginia, William (Judy) Parmerter of Wethersfield, Lori (Ed) Kibler of Spencerport, Ellen Miller of East Berne, Neil (Brenda) Parmerter of Wethersfield; daughter-in-law, Marilyn Parmerter of Florida; 14 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; siblings, Mary Weber of Pavilion, Madeline (Angelo) Lamitina of Gainesville, Jack Murtha of Warsaw, Jean (Walter) Vincent of Bloomfield, Kathleen Murtha of Silver Springs; many nieces and nephews.
Friends may call Monday, Aug. 28, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Robinson And Hackemer Funeral Home, 246 N. Main St., Warsaw, where Marge’s memorial service will be held immediately following at 3 p.m. Burial will follow at Union Park Cemetery, Wethersfield Springs. Memorials may be made to the North Java Rescue Squad, 4274 Route 98, North Java, NY 14113. Online condolences at www.robinsonandhackemer.com.