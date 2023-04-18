Marian E. Kibler of Strykersville, N.Y., passed away on Monday, April 17, 2023, at the Houghton Rehabilitation and Nursing Center at the age of 89.
She was born on July 29, 1933, in North Java, N.Y., a daughter of the late James and Mildred (Cluney) McCormick. She was a member of the St. John Neumann Church (St. Mary’s site) in Strykersville. In her earlier years, she was a member of the altar & rosary society as well as the Home Bureau. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, reading, crafts, baking and making rosaries.
She was musically inclined and could play the guitar and omnichord. Marian enjoyed making wine and entertaining friends and family in many card clubs.
Marian was a self-employed hairdresser for over 60 years in her home. She also worked on the dairy farm alongside her husband, Charles. Together, they raised their five children. They were independent, strong and faithful. Life was not always easy for them but together they could do anything.
She most loved being together with their large families and spending time at their cottage at Silver Lake. Times together were often spent playing euchre or dice.
Marian is survived by her teenage sweetheart and husband of 71 loving years, Charles “Chuck” Kibler. She is also survived by her children, Carolyn (Chuck Romance) Ackerman of Arcade, Marcia (J.D.) Howe of Falconer, Sara (Timothy) Roll of Arcade, Kenneth (Sue) Kibler of Arcade and Virginia Rickettson of Chaffee; her sisters-in-law of Liz McCormick of Warsaw and Doris Kibler of North Java; also survived by 12 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Marian is preceded in death by her infant daughter, Mildred Clara Kibler as well as her siblings, Paul McCormick, Harold (Jane) McCormick, Agnes (Mike) Reding, Viola (John) Stoick and Catherine “Kay” (Donald) Weatherbee.
Friends and family may call on Sunday, April 23, 2023, from 2-6 p.m. at the W.S. Davis Funeral Home, 358 Main St., Arcade. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, April 24, 2023, at 11 a.m. at the St. John Neumann Church (St. Mary’s Site), 3854 Main St., Strykersville, NY 14145 with Rev. John Arogyasami officiating. Interment will follow in the St. Nicholas Cemetery in North Java.
Flowers are gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to the Charlotte House, 4316 Rt. 98, North Java, NY 14113 or to the Strykersville Fire Department, 594 Minkel Rd., Strykersville, NY 14145.
Online condolences may be offered at wsdavisfuneralhome.com