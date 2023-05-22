EAST PEMBROKE — Marilyn L. Dusen, 80, of East Pembroke, passed away on Friday, (May 19, 2023) at Le Roy Village Green Nursing Home in Le Roy.
Mrs. Dusen was born Jan. 7, 1943 in Batavia, a daughter of the late Willis and Bertha (Alquist) Jackett.
Marilyn was a member of the Oakfield United Methodist Church, and a former member of both East Pembroke Federated Church and Northgate Free Methodist Church. She was a former member of the East Pembroke Fire Department Ladies’ Auxiliary. Mrs. Dusen enjoyed time spent with Senior Church Groups, crocheting, making ceramics, gardening, and working any word puzzle. She loved to travel in her younger years.
Surviving are her children, Lynda Dusen of Stafford, and Timothy Dusen of East Pembroke; sisters-in-law, Shirley Jackett of Hornell, and Elaine (Tony) Barniak of Batavia. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
In death, Marilyn is reunited with her parents; husband, Norman Dusen; brothers, Kenneth, Gary (late Edna, late Anna) Jackett; nephew, Gary Jackett, Jr.
Family and friends are invited to call on Thursday, (May 25, 2023) from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Oakfield United Methodist Church, 2 South Main Street, Oakfield, where Marilyn ‘s Funeral Service will immediately follow at 12 p.m. Burial will be in Maple Lawn Cemetery in Elba. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Oakfield United Methodist Church.
A special thank you to the staff of the Le Roy Village Green for their nine years of the excellent care and compassion to Marilyn.
Arrangements were entrusted to the Burdett & Sanford Funeral Home in Oakfield. Please leave a condolence, share a story, or light a candle at www.burdettandsanford.com.