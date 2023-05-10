Marion L. Woodward, age 82, of Bliss, passed away on May 8, 2023 at the United Memorial Medical Center in Batavia.
He was born on May 26, 1940, in Warsaw, N.Y., to the late Harry Woodward and Letha Lawton Woodward Fuller. Marion was employed at JA Yansick Lumber Company as a mill worker for over 30 years.
Marion was known to always be in good spirits. He loved his kids, grandkids, and great grandkids dearly. Marion was a big John Deere fan, owning a few himself. He enjoyed going to the John Deere Expo in Canandaigua and driving his John Deere tractors in the local parades. He also enjoyed trains, watching old western movies, scrapping at junk yards and playing cards.
Along with his parents, he is predeceased by his wife, Sue Woodward; and brother, Norman Ray Woodward.
Marion is survived by his children, Patricia (James) Henderson of Warsaw, Carin (Adam Perkins) Woodward of Avon, Serena Woodward of Warsaw, Michael (Tricia) Woodward of Warsaw; grandchildren, Hannah Swan and Morgan Henderson, Robert Blasdell, Jr., Lee Seda, and Alexandra Stanford, Tesla and Savannah Cummins, and Ethan, Dyson, and Jett Woodward; great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn Blasdell, Jessica Blasdell, Jordan Seda, Lola Seda, Derek Stanford, Samuel Stanford, Cecilia Stanford.
Friends may call on Friday, May 12, from 12 to 2 p.m. at Robinson And Hackemer Funeral Home, 246 N. Main St., Warsaw, where Marion’s funeral service will be held immediately following at 2 p.m. Burial will take place in Lyonsburg Cemetery, Bliss following the service. Memorials may be made to the Charlotte House, PO Box 123, North Java, NY 14113. Online condolences at www.robinsonandhackemer.com.