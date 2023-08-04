Marjorie A. Goodwin, 94, of Batavia, passed away on Aug. 2, 2023 at the LeRoy Village Nursing Home.
Marjorie was born Feb. 16, 1929, in Batavia, a daughter of the late James and Margaret (Rogers) Tracy.
Marjorie enjoyed volunteering with Volunteers for Animals in Batavia, where she would bring the shelter’s cats and dogs to visit local nursing homes. She was a life member of the Ladies Auxiliary with the VFW in Corfu. Marjorie was an inspector with General Motors in Rochester and also worked at BJ’s in Batavia for 10 years.
Surviving are her children, James (Diane) Bouton of Batavia, William (Elaine) Bouton of Alexander and Barbara (Don) Neilson of Utah; sister, Judy D’Angelo of Avon; sister-in-law, Fran Tracy of Batavia; eight grandchildren; several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by her husband, Orville Goodwin; son, Harold Bouton, Jr.; brothers, James, John, William and Richard Tracy; sister, Jean Orcini; stepdaughter, Kathy Muhall; stepson, Keith Goodwin; sister-in-law, Betty Tracy; and brother-in-law, Al Orcini.
There are no prior calling hours. Marjorie’s funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 10, at Evergreen Hill Cemetery, 150 Alleghany Road, Corfu.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Volunteers for Animals, PO Box 1621, Batavia, NY 14021, www.vol4animals.org/donations or to Grace Baptist Church, 238 Vine Street, Batavia, NY 14020.
Arrangements for Marjorie were entrusted to the H.E. Turner & Co. Funeral Home, Batavia, (585) 343-8868.