PERRY — Mark A. Martin, age 62, of Park Avenue Perry, N.Y., passed away at home Monday. Jan. 23, 2023. Mark was born in Warsaw March 15, 1960, a son of the late David C. Martin and Linda A. Wagner Martin of Silver Springs. A 1979 graduate of Warsaw Central School, Mark joined the United States Army as a Light Wheel Mechanic from 1979-1987 serving in Germany and Greece before his honorable discharge. Mark came home to Warsaw where he spent most of his life as an over-the-road trucker. Mark worked for Baker & Baker Milk Hauling, was self employed for a time but retired from Rood Mail Hauling in Rochester. Mark was a dedicated Bills fan, enjoyed his Harley Davidson’s and building models. Mark collected die cast trucks, equipment and Zippo Lighters. Mark had a dry sense of humor but will always be remembered as a man of his word. He adored his cats, Samuel and Adams. Mark is survived by his mother, Linda Martin of Silver Springs; a sister, Michelle Burns of California; a brother, Matthew (Leilani) Martin of Portageville; an uncle, James (Pat) Wagner of Warsaw; and Aunt, Laurie Davis of Batavia; a very close nephew, Dylan Martin of Portageville; as well as several more nieces, nephews and cousins. Friends of Mark A. Martin may call on Wednesday, Feb. 1, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Weeks Funeral Home, 123 N. Main Street, Warsaw, NY 14569. A memorial service will follow the calling beginning at 12 p.m. with Pastor Mark Weber of the Yorkshire Free Methodist Church as officiant. Burial will be announced in the spring at the Western New York National Cemetery, Pembroke with full military honors. Please visit www.weeksfuneral.com to offer condolences, send a card or plant a tree in Mark’s name. Memorial contributions are requested to the Wyoming County SPCA at PO Box 269, Attica, NY 14011 or to the Wyoming County Joint Veterans Council (Honor Guard) at 36 Center Street, Suite B-2, Warsaw, NY 14569.
