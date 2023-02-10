Mark S. Ikeler, 59, of Wethersfield, passed away on Feb. 8, 2023.
He was born on Nov. 1, 1963 in Warsaw, N.Y. to the late Fred and Wilma Cole Ikeler. Mark was a lifelong farmer, finding great joy in his work. He worked for Broughton Farm Operations in Silver Springs for many years.
Mark’s passion was farming, but he also enjoyed snowmobiling and camping. He loved anything food, from cooking to gardening to canning, and even making wine. Mark was known to be a “collector of many things.” He was always the life of the party. He was a caring person who loved good conversation and joking with people. Wherever Mark went he knew someone, and everyone that knew him loved him.
Along with his parents, he is predeceased by his siblings, Michael, Kevin and Karen; mother-in-law, Cassandra Graham Cornell; brother-in-law and trap shooting partner, Dougie Nelson.
Mark is survived by his wife Stephanie Cornell Ikeler, whom he married on Aug. 16, 2014 at their home. He was a father to, Elizabeth (Jason) Beemer, Andrew MacDonald, and Michael (Shannon Easton) Josephson, aka “Fluff.” He was a grandfather to, Annabelle. He is also survived by a son, Eric Gordon; siblings, Robin Ikeler, Craig (Debbie) Ikeler, Debra Nelson, Suzanne (Jim) Anderson, Michelle (Gary) Kaczmarek, Alexia (James) Kovach; father-in-law, Gene (Joan) Cornell; sisters-in-law, Tammy Cornell and Genna (Joel) Nettles; several nieces and nephews and many many friends.
Friends may call on Friday, Feb. 17th from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 18 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Robinson And Hackemer Funeral Home, 246 N. Main St., Warsaw where Mark’s funeral service will take place immediately following at 12 p.m. Burial will take place in Hermitage Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Cardiac Catheterization Lab at Strong, 601 Elmwood Ave., Rochester, NY 14642 or the American Autism Association, 7699 Biscayne Blvd. Suite B, Miami, FL 33187 or the Oatka Valley Snowmobile Association, Inc., PO Box 84, Warsaw, NY 14569. Online condolences at www.robinsonandhackemer.com.