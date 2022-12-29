Mark “Sparky” Alton Wright

FILLMORE — Mark “Spark” Alton Wright of 10987 Dugway Road, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at his home. He was born on Nov. 1, 1962, in Warsaw, a son of the late Walter J. and Roberta Spencer Wright Sr. On May 16, 1988 in Letchworth State Park, he married Tammy Rich who survives.
Sparky was a veteran of the United States Army and former farm laborer for several area farms before becoming a night stocker at Wal-Mart for the past 17 years.
He enjoyed attending car shows, watching the New York Yankees, especially with Shanley and his dog, Yankee.
Surviving in addition to his wife are his brothers, Charles (Crystal Howe) Wright of Castile, Frank (Felicia) Wright of Morton’s Gap, Ky., Danny (Vickie) Wright of Warsaw, Robert (Tracy Walton) Wright of Warsaw, James (Rhonda) Wright of Silver Springs, David (Dana) Wright of Pike; his sisters, Sharon Shank of Collingdale, Pa., Jo Ann (Shannon) Wood of Warsaw, Tracy (Kevin) Redman of Fillmore; his sister-in-law, Lorie Rich of Houghton; his mother-in-law, Marguerite Rich of Houghton; his aunt, Frieda (Robert) Moore of Colorado; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his son, Shanley Michael Wright, on Aug. 30, 2017; and a brother, Walter Wright Jr., in 2020.
A celebration of life will be held on Jan. 7, 2023 at 1 p.m. in the Fillmore Wesleyan Church, 20 E. Main Street, Fillmore. Joel Stroud, pastor of the Hume Baptist Church, will officiate. Burial will be in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Houghton.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Kopler-Williams Funeral Home, 21 N. Genesee Street, Fillmore.
Online condolences may be made at: www.koplerwilliamsfuneralhome.com