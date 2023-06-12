Marlee “Missy” Evans, nee Clark, of Batavia, N.Y., passed away on June 10, 2023, at the age of 63.
Marlee was born on Aug. 7, 1959, in Gowanda, N.Y., to the late Marlee (nee Maine) Clark and the late Robert Clark. She attended Gowanda and Pioneer High School and worked many years in production assembly for Motorola, Inc. in Arcade, N.Y., and Elma, N.Y.
Marlee loved to spend her time going to bingo. She loved getting a good game of euchre going with friends, but her all-time favorite thing to do was to have a sleep over with her grandchildren, who she doted so much over. You could also hear Marlee from miles away cheering on the Bills with her children.
She was blessed with 2 children, Ryan Clark (Bianca) of Batavia, N.Y., and Katie Evans (Chris) of Sanford, Fla. She is also survived by her cherished grandchildren, Sammie and Allie Clark of Fillmore, N.Y., and Noah and Austin Neuhaus of Batavia. She was extremely proud of her children and grandchildren. She was blessed with eight siblings. Her surviving siblings are Danny Gene (Gary Youngman) of West Henrietta, N.Y., Julie Shuman of Yorkshire, N.Y., twin brother, Fred Clark of Delevan, N.Y., and Dawn Baker of Gowanda, N.Y. She was also blessed with many loved and cherished nieces and nephews.
Marlee was predeceased by her husband, David Evans; and her siblings, Robert “Nick” Clark, Mary Clark, Cheryl Matusak and Rebecca Ritchey; and sister-in-law, Patricia Clark.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, June 15, 2023, from 4-7 p.m. at the Delevan Training Center, 1006 N Main St, Delevan, NY 14042 with interment to be held at White Cemetery in Rushford, N.Y.
Arrangements completed by W.S. Davis Funeral Home, Arcade. Online condolences may be offered at wsdavisfuneralhome.com.