Martin A. Pratt, Sr., 79, died at Wyoming County Skilled Nursing Facility on Feb. 15, 2023 surrounded by family.
He was born Feb. 4, 1944, in Brooklyn, N.Y. He was an active member of St. Michael’s Church in Warsaw, N.Y. and with the Knights of Columbus. Martin loved to volunteer at St. Michael’s and be around his family. He enjoyed helping others in any way he could.
He is predeceased by his wife Betty Pratt who passed away in 2018. He is also predeceased by his parents Edward and Ellen Pratt of Brooklyn, N.Y., brothers: Edward, Richard, Robert, Thomas, and James, and twin sister, Cathleen Brice of Hawley, Pa.
He is survived by his daughters Christine (William) Battey, Theresa Uptegrove, son; Martin Jr. (Judith): his grandchildren, Lindsey (Dylan), Nicholas, Kendra, Bridget (Austin), Rachael and Aiden. Great grandchildren: Weston, Easton, Aspen, and Lawson.
Friends may call Sunday, Feb. 19 from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Robinson & Hackemer Funeral Home, 246 North Main Street, Warsaw. Martin’s Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, Feb. 20 at 10 a.m. at St. Michael’s Church, Warsaw. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Perry. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Michael’s Church, 16 North Street, Warsaw, NY 14569 or you may donate a memorial tree in Martin’s honor through the funeral home website. Online condolences at www.robinsonandhackemer.com.