Martin, Robert J.

WARSAW — Robert J. Martin, 74 of Conable Way, Warsaw, passed away Friday June, 16 2023 at Roswell Park Cancer Institute in Buffalo, surrounded by his loving family.
Bob was born in Warsaw, Aug. 4 1948 a son of the late Harwood and Margaret Motts Martin. A lifetime resident, Bob graduated from Warsaw Central School in 1966 and went on to earn a business degree from Bradley University. Bob served his country honorably in the United States Air Force as an aircraft mechanic and crew chief on the F-100. Upon returning from his service, Bob worked for the Wyoming County Community Hospital as the Maintenance Superintendent (Chief Engineer) until his retirement in 2000. He then worked for a time at Country Line Electric in Silver Springs, the YMCA in Warsaw and Silver Lake camp, and up until his passing as the Town of Warsaw Zoning Officer.
Bob was a longtime member of St. Michael’s Church in Warsaw, Walter Klein Post -532 and the Wyoming County Vet’s Inc. where he was a member of the Breakfast Club. Bob had a great sense of humor and a terrific wit. His infectious smile will be fondly remembered. He loved to fish, golf and spend time in the outdoors. Bob was a kind and gentle soul, and that carried on to his love of animals.
Bob was preceded in death by his beloved wife; Georgia Tyler Martin April 29, 2022.
Survivors include his daughter, Nicole (Jeffrey) Carlino of Amherst, a son Patrick (Rose) Martin of Tonawanda, three grandchildren, Jack Carlino, Caroline Carlino, and Kenley Martin, two sisters, Sally White of North Hampton, Mass, Mary Miller of New Castle, Ind., a brother, James Martin of Bergen, sisters in-law, Betty Strathearn of Wyoming and Jean Grutzner of Warsaw as well as several nieces and nephews.
Friends of Robert J. Martin may call at the Weeks Funeral Home 123 N. Main Street Warsaw, NY 14569 on Thursday, June 22 from 7 to 9 p.m. and again on Friday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. An American Legion Service will be held at 4 p.m. at the funeral home following the calling Friday with full military honors. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 24, 2023 at St. Michael’s Church in Warsaw. Burial will be private in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Pavilion. Please visit www.weeksfuneral.com to offer condolences, send cards, gifts or to plant a tree in Bob’s name. Memorial contributions are requested in Bob’s name to Wyoming County Veterans Inc. at 245 W. Buffalo Street Warsaw, NY 14569.