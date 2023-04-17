Mary Ann Schnaufer (nee’ Hennekey), of Pembroke, N.Y., went to be with our Lord and Savior on Friday, April 14, 2023, under hospice care after a short battle with cancer at the age of 81. Born on Jan. 3, 1942, in Rochester, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Coral and Dolores (Willig) Hennekey.
Mary Ann is survived by husband of 63 years, Kenneth R. Schnaufer; her daughter, Patricia Schnaufer, her sons, Robert (Tonya) Schnaufer, and Andrew (Karen) Schnaufer of Florida; her son-in-law, John Ritter, Jr.; her grandchildren, Jennifer (Bruce) Pritchett, Adam (Jessica) Schnaufer, Nathan Schnaufer, Rachael Cortright, and Kyleah Schnaufer; her great-grandchildren, Ethan and Rebecca Pritchett and Hunter and Aurora Schnaufer; sisters, Christine (George) Miller, Kathleen Hennekey, Dolores Sullivan, and Alice (Andy) Publow. Mary Ann is predeceased by her daughter, JoAnne Ritter; grandson, Brandon Cortright; and great-granddaughter, Helen Pritchett.
Mary Ann was loved by everyone she met. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She was actively involved at the St. Maximilian Kolbe Church serving as a volunteer, eucharistic minister, and member of the Wiggle Group which made prayer shawls and baptism blankets.
Friends and family will be invited to today, April 18, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the C. B. Beach & Son Mortuary, Inc., 4 East Main Street, Corfu. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, April 19, at 9 a.m. at St. Maximilian Kolbe Church, 18 West Main Street, Corfu. Burial will follow at 11 a.m. at the Western New York National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Genesee County Animal Shelter, 3841 West Main Street, Road, Batavia, NY 14020 or to the Corfu Presbyterian Church Food Pantry, PO Box 159, Corfu, NY 14036.