Mary Anna Severino

Mary (Priolo) Severino, wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt and friend to all who knew her, age 92, now rests in peace with our Lord. Born Feb. 20, 1931, Mary lived a full beautiful life on the south side of Batavia. Beloved daughter of Peter and Maria Priolo, she is predeceased by her sister, Santa; brother, Paulo; brother, John Priolo; daughter, Teresa (John) George; and son, Peter Severino. She is survived by her siblings, Elaine Frieday and Santina Volino; her loving husband of 70 years, Nicolo Severino; and children, Joseph (Sheri) Severino, Christine (Randy) Bow, Rosemary (Norm) Giess, Maria (Darin) Waite, Nicholas (Robin) Severino, Rafaline (Greg) Shilvock, and Jerry (Dorine) Severino. Her family legacy includes 18 grandchildren and soon to be 10 great-grandchildren. Mary’s strong Sicilian heritage and faith guided her life, helping her parents run their family-owned grocery mart on the south side of Batavia. Her strong value placed on family could be seen by the countless Sunday afternoon family dinners of pasta with homemade sauce and meatballs. She was especially known for her rice balls, honey balls and pizzelle made for holidays. Mary enjoyed the company of all her kids and their families, and rejoiced at the arrival of each grandchild and great-grandchild that she was able to hold in her arms. Mary enjoyed her days faithfully, watching her soaps or spending a day out shopping. She never forgot any family member’s birthday accompanied with a card and a gift bag filled with our favorite comforts. Mary held a strong sense of faith as a long standing member of St. Anthony’s Church. She was an avid reader and loved to read about and hear stories about angels. Now heaven has been gifted a new Angel. A mass will be held at St. Mary’s Church in Batavia on Thursday Aug. 17 at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Hospice, Crossroads House, or St. Judes Childrens Hospital. Please leave a condolence, share a story or light a candle at www.bataviafuneralhomes.com. Arrangements for Mary were entrusted to the Bohm-Calarco-Smith Funeral Home, Batavia, (585) 343-5673.
