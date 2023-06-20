Mary “Betty” E. Mest (nee Noecker) of Strykersville, N.Y., passed away June 18, 2023. Known as “Betty” to family and friends, she was born on March 15, 1925, in Yankton, S.D., to Casimer and Catherine (Koch) Noecker. She was the third of 12 children and lived a very interesting life. She was unable to graduate high school due to necessity of helping her mother. Her mother was a former teacher and she said she would teach her at home. By the time she was 18 she went to work as “Rosie the Riveter” building airplanes for the war effort at Curtis Wright. She still had her tool box all these years. They made P40 and C46 commander of which she worked on.
She met her future husband, Bill Mest, when he brought his mother to be the nurse when her 10th sibling was born. After their marriage in 1945 they started a business and raised 10 children. After they retired they bought a motorhome and traveled the United States and became “snowbirds”. They also went to Europe, Rome, Greece, The Holy Land and Mexico.
Betty is the beloved wife of the late William G. Mest; dear mother of Ann (Deane) Foster, Joan (James) Gasiewicz, Ruth (Lawrence) Zehler, William J., John (Mary Ellen), Joseph (Billie Ann), Francis, Matthew (Mary), James and the late Michael Mest; also survived by 31 grandchildren; 65 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren; predeceased by grandchildren, David Zehler and Lisa Witt; sister of Nicholas Noecker, Charles Noecker, Paul Noecker, Sr. Catherine Noecker, Thomas Noecker and the late Madeline Reid, Donald Noecker, Patricia Dominesey, John, Francis and James Noecker. Family will be present at St. John Neuman Parish (St. Cecilia’s site), 991 Center Line Rd., Sheldon, N.Y., on Thursday from 10-12 p.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at noon. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Gateway Home, Attica, N.Y., or Our Lady of Victory Charities of Fr. Baker. Arrangements by the Charles Meyer Funeral Home. Share your condolences at meyerfuneralhome.