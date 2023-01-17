BATAVIA — Mary DiMartino, age 95, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at the LeRoy Village Nursing Home.
She was born Monday, March 21, 1927, in Batavia, a daughter of the late Frank DiMartino and Antoinette DiPietro DiMartino.
A member of Ascension Parish, Mary was a promoter of St. Lucy Devotion and the Miraculous Medal. A hard and dedicated worker, Mary was the manager of The Good Friend Shop in downtown Batavia and the Holley Shop in Rochester. She also worked at Doehler-Jarvis, Genesee Hardware, and was a longtime employee at K-Mart.
She is survived by several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
She is predeceased by her siblings, Anthony DiMartino, Fred DiMartino and Angeline Wyrwa.
There are no prior visiting hours. Mary’s Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Ascension Parish, 19 Sumner Street, Batavia. She will be laid to rest in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Batavia. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ascension Parish, 19 Sumner Street, Batavia, NY 14020. To leave a condolence, share a story, or light a candle in her memory, please visit www.bataviafuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Bohm-Calarco-Smith Funeral Home, 308 East Main Street, Batavia.