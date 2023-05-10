Mary Giambrone (Ianni), 92, died on May 9, 2023 at Crossroads House surrounded by her loving family. Born in Oakfield, N.Y., the daughter of the late Salvatore and Laura Ianni. She is predeceased by husband, Benny Giambrone; infant daughter, Valerie; grandson, Michael; daughter-in-law, Barbara Giambrone; brothers, Mario, Umberto, Victor, David, Carlo and Beniamino Ianni.
Before retirement, Mary worked alongside her beloved family at Ben’s Appliance and Kitchens. She was one of the founding members of Paolo Busti Cultural Foundation and lifelong member of St. Padre Pio Parish in Oakfield, N.Y.
Mary was the heartbeat of her family and adored by surviving children, Benjamin (Linda) Giambrone of Oakfield, N.Y., Victor (Maria) Giambrone of Clarence, N.Y., and Valerie (Duane) Schultz of Oakfield, N.Y.
Lovingly called Nana to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Steven (Megan) Giambrone of Flower Mound, Texas, Carolyn (Tara) Abare of Macedon, N.Y., Anthony (Jerrod) Baldwin-Giambrone of Kenmore, N.Y., Gina (Andrew) Gerber of Media, Pa., Peter Giambrone of Chili, N.Y., Andrea (James) Despaw, of Chili, N.Y., Christina (Lee) Sobieski of Depew, N.Y.; treasured great-grandchildren, Colin, Nora, Henri, Rosa, Abby and Frederick. Also surviving are her sister, Angie Mattioli of Akron, N.Y.; sister-in-law, Linda Ianni of Corfu, N.Y.; and several nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be held for family only. A 9 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at St. Padre Pio Parish, 56 Maple Ave., Oakfield, NY 14125. She will be laid to rest in St. Cecilia’s Cemetery in Oakfield.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Crossroads House, 11 Liberty St., PO Box 403, Batavia, NY 14021 or at www.crossroadshouse.com.
To leave an online message of condolence, please visit www.gilmartinfuneralhome.com. Arrangements completed by Gilmartin Funeral Home & Cremation Company, Inc., 329-333 West Main Street, Batavia, NY 14020.