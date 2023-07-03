Mary K. Dieter
Mary K. “Big Mare” Dieter, 43, of Middleport, N.Y., went to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 1, 2023 at the United Memorial Medical Center, Batavia, N.Y.
Born on Dec. 19, 1979 in Newfane, N.Y., she was the daughter of Rosemary M. (Robarge) and the late Hugh J. Dieter Jr.
Mary graduated from Medina High School in 1998 and worked various jobs, including Orchard Manor Nursing Home and with Bernzomatic until their closing. She was very athletic and played on the Medina Women’s Softball League, playing for the team Bogan & Tuttle/ Medina V.F.W. She enjoyed the outdoors, especially while fishing.
Besides her mother, Rosemary of Medina, she is survived by her loving companion, of 27 years, Eddie Ortiz Jr., two children, Lana and Noah Ortiz, all of Middleport, N.Y., four siblings, Patrick Dieter of Texas, Steven (Marcy) Dieter, John (Katie) Dieter, Anne Mangold, all of Medina, along with many nieces and nephews.
Besides her father, Hugh S. Dieter Jr., Mary is predeceased by two siblings, Brian Joseph Dieter and Rebecca Lynn Dieter.
Relatives and friends may call on Thursday, July 6, 2023 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Bogan & Tuttle Funeral Home, 226 Pearl St. Medina, NY 14103. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, 11 a.m. at Our Lady of the Lake Parish (St. Patrick Worship Site) 1726 Quaker Rd., Barker, NY 14012. Burial will be in the St. Patrick’s Cemetery.
In Lieu of flowers, a gift can be made in Mary’s name to Lyndonville Lions Club 4th of July Fund, PO Box 371, Lyndonville, NY 14098.
Please light a candle or share a memory of Mary at: www.bogantuttlefunerals.com