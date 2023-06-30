Mary Lou Bridgman Jan. 10, 1944-Dec. 25, 2022

Mary Lou Bridgman, a longtime resident of Varysburg, died in Warsaw on Christmas Day 2022. She was 78.
Known as “Lou” by those who knew her well, Mrs. Bridgman was a devoted wife and mother as well as a master equine educator to generations of devoted clients who came to Bridgman Stables to learn the ropes from the best. Her passion was for horses, her husband and her children, then for the mules and training.
Born Mary Lou Gentile on Jan. 10, 1945 to parents Alfred Joseph and Mary Gentile. She graduated from Orchard Park High School and was soon training to be an executive assistant at Bryant and Stratten.
Her love of horses soon took precedence over any “safe” career choices available to a young woman at that time. It was then that she met Jack H. Bridgman, Jr., also an accomplished horseman and trainer. The couple soon married and together they founded Bridgman Stables in 1969. She was married to Mr. Bridgman for 53 years, until his death on Jan. 31, 2022.
Through the years, her work at the stables as manager, mentor and surrogate mother touched countless lives with her plain-spoken, sharp-witted “tough love” that she provided as the matriarch of Bridgman Stables.
She is survived by her children Rhett Bridgman, Mark (Beverly Leighton) Bridgman, Farron (Rick) Bennett, Farley (Jimm) Crow; grandchildren Rusty Bridgman, Danny (Jasmine) Bridgman, Marlon (Carla) Bridgman, Jacklynn Crow and Landyn Bennett; great-granddaughter Leona Bridgman; sister Susan Hannon; and caregiver Mary Beth Bunk.
Arrangements are being completed by Kenneth Howe Funeral Home, 64 Maple Road, East Aurora.
A Celebration of Life service is planned for July 2, 2 p.m., at Bridgman Stables in Varysburg.