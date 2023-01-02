Mary Lou Maynard, 87, of Middleport, N.Y., passed away on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at her home with her loving family at her side.
She was born on July 3, 1935, in Lackawanna, N.Y., the daughter of the Late Frank and Mary Heary, and lived in this area most of her life.
In addition to her parents, Mary Lou was predeceased by her husband of 53 years, Gerald in 2006.
Mary Lou was the owner and operator of Mary Lou’s Beauty Shop for over 51 years. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, gardening, as well as planning and celebrating annual class reunion luncheons with many of her dear friends from North Collins High School. Mary Lou was also a devoted parishioner of Holy Trinity Parish.
She is survived by her daughters, Kathleen (Ronald) Berlin, Patricia (Lance) Mark, and son Frank (Barbara) Maynard; cherished grandchildren, Adrienne Berlin, Hilary (Nathan) Partin, Ashley Berlin, Jarod (Ashley) Brundage, Amelia (Jakob) Mickley, Christina Maynard and Benjamin Maynard; and four great-grandchildren, Jameson, Jonah, and Jaxon Mickley, and Catherine Berlin.
There will be no calling hours. Family and friends are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. on Jan. 7, 2023 at Holy Trinity Parish, 211 Eagle St., Medina, NY 14103. A private interment will be held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials contributions may be made in her name to Holy Trinity Parish, 211 Eagle St. Medina, NY 14103.
Arrangements were entrusted to the Bogan & Tuttle Funeral Home, 226 Pearl St., Medina, NY 14103. Please light a candle or share a memory of Mary Lou at: www.bogantuttlefunerals.com