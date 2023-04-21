Mary M. Szelagiewicz, of Corfu, passed away peacefully Tuesday, April 18, 2023.
Mary was the beloved wife of the late Joseph Szelagiewicz. Daughter of the late Joseph and Eva (Dippold) Frye. Sister of the late Joseph (Verna) Frye, Anna (Melvin) Ohl, Dorothy (Francis) Billiar, Arthur Frye, Irene (Norman) Jopp, Catherine (Arthur) Mayer, Gertrude (John) Frey, Rita (Joseph Conklin and Jack Peters) Conklin, John (Mary) Frye and Richard (Doris) Frye.
Mary loved to playing cards, bingo and doing puzzles. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Mary was the mother of Joseph (Kathleen) Szelagiewicz, Mary Tuberdyke (partner Terry Long), Judith (late Joseph) Ritter and Michael (Betsy) Szelagiewicz. Grandmother of 12 grandchildren and 26 great grandchildren. Sister of Cecelia (late Robert) Houtz and Eleanor (late Edwin) Pers. Many nieces and nephews also survive.
Family and friends may call Sunday, April 23, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the C. B. Beach & Son Mortuary, Inc., 4 E. Main St., Corfu, N.Y. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, April 24, at 11 a.m. at St. Maximilian Kolbe Church, 18 W. Main St., Corfu, N.Y.
Memorials may be made to the Cancer Society.