It is with great sadness we announce the unexpected passing of Matthew J. Goodenbery, at the age of 58, a Navy veteran from El Paso Texas, formerly of Batavia, N.Y. He was a loving father, brother, and uncle. We always enjoyed our time together when he was home for a visit. He was a man with a pure heart who cared deeply about others. We are heartbroken to lose someone special who will be deeply missed.

Matthew was reunited with his parents, Jim and Irene (Pietrzykowski) Goodenbery; his brother, James R. Goodenbery Jr.; and his sister, Teresa Robinson.

He is survived by his daughters, Kara Goodenbery (Achibe Cave) of San Antonio, Texas, and Alina Goodenbery of Santa Fe, N.M.; his brothers and sisters, Barb (Mike) Crowley, Mark Goodenbery, Ann Wilson (Steve Bennett), Irene Fuller, Martin Goodenbery, Rose Luce, Bernie Goodenbery, (Mike Owens), Steve Robinson, Jan Goodenbery (Mike Vickner)l; nieces, nephews, who loved him dearly; cousins too many to mention; and his coworkers and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be at the convenience of the famiily.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution to hselpaso.org/Humane Society of El Paso, Volunteers for Animals of Batavia: vol4animals.org or a donation to a charity of your choice.

