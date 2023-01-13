Maude R. (Stewart) Gerrard, age 82, of Warsaw, passed away on Jan. 11, 2023 at the Wyoming County Community Hospital in Warsaw, N.Y.
She was born Feb. 9, 1940, in Batavia, N.Y., to the late William H. and Elizabeth S. Sickels Stewart. Maude was a resident of Warsaw for over 60 years, spending the past two at the Cloisters. She worked as a secretary for Gerrard Oil Co. which was owned by her husband, James. She later went onto work at Gary’s TV & Appliance and several years at Sinclair’s Pharmacy.
Maude was a member of the WOG Travelers. She had attended the First Baptist Church, the Rock Glen Baptist Church and the Oatka Baptist Church.
She is predeceased by her husband, James M. Gerrard, who passed away on Aug. 2, 1997. She is also predeceased by her sisters, Janette (Edwin) Johannes and Mary Lou (Wayne) Harrell.
Maude is survived by her son, James M. Gerrard II of Monticello; daughter, Carol (Eddie) Seagroves of Newport News, Va.; granddaughter, Jela Gerrard of Warsaw; great-grandchildren, David Shute, Cooper Shute, Charlotte Gerrard; many step-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; extended family at The Cloisters.
Friends may call Saturday, Jan. 14, from 6 to 9 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 15 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. at Robinson And Hackemer Funeral Home, 246 N. Main St., Warsaw. Maude’s funeral service will be held Monday, January 16th at 10 am at the funeral home. Burial will take place in Warsaw Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Warsaw Rescue Squad, PO Box 22, Warsaw, NY 14569 or the Alzheimer’s Association of WNY, 6400 Sheridan Drive, Suite 320, Amherst, NY 14221. Online condolences at www.robinsonandhackemer.com