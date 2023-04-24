Maurice Harrison, 93, a lifelong resident of Batavia, passed away on March 6, 2023 at the Atkinson Home in Newbury, Vt., where he had been residing for the past year.
He is survived by his children, Vicki Currier (Jay Fisher) of Batavia, and Marvin Harrison (Louise) of Newbury, Vt.; grandson, Reed (Annie); and great-grandchildren, Maggie and Chase in Portland, Ore.; Numerous nieces and nephews also survive.
He was predeceased by his wife, Marian, in 2019; his sister, Arlene Slivinski; son-in-law, Bud Currier; and his parents, Benjamin and Mildred.
With stints at Rogers Dairy, Sealtest Ice Cream, Dairylea, and Genesee Community College, Morie enjoyed working close to home and with interesting teams of colleagues.
Morie was a longtime member of Godfrey’s Pond and the Emmanuel Baptist Church. He was a Town of Batavia volunteer firefighter, devoting many years to service of the community and those organizations on their boards and committees.
He enjoyed cars and trucks, grounds keeping (no dandelion was safe in his reach) and general puttering to keep things neat and tidy, wherever he set foot. He noticed and was quick to comment on any place that was less than his opinion of ‘neat and tidy.’
An informal celebration of life with refreshments will be held Saturday (April 29, 2023) at 2 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall of the Emmanuel Baptist Church, 190 Oak Street in Batavia. Stories from Morie’s past will be welcomed! Memorial gifts may be sent to the Emmanuel Baptist Church.
Arrangements for Morie were entrusted to the H.E. Turner & Co. Funeral Home in Batavia. Please leave a condolence, share a story, or light a candle at www.bataviafuneralhomes.com.