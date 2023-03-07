Maurice Harrison, 93, a lifelong resident of Batavia, passed away on March 8, 2023 at the Frances Atkinson Home for the Retired in Newbury, Vt., where he had been residing for the past year. He is survived by his children, Vicki Currier of Batavia and Marvin Harrison of Newbury, Vt. A complete obituary and information about a service will be published at a later date. Arrangements for Maurice are under the care of the H.E. Turner & Co. Funeral Home, Batavia, (585) 343-8868.
Maurice V. (Morie) Harrison
