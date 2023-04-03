May, Norman P. Jr.

WARSAW — Norman P. May Jr., 66, of Bug Road, Hermitage, passed away Saturday, April 1, 2023 at Buffalo General Hospital after a long illness.
Norm was born in Warsaw, July 23, 1956 the son of the late Norman P. and Shirley M. Brown May. A lifetime resident of Wyoming County, Norm graduated from Warsaw Central School in 1976 and worked for a time at Manor Oak Nursing as an orderly, before taking a job at Robeson Cutlery in Castile where he met the love of his life.
Norm went on to work as a Chemical Technician for “JCI” Jones Chemical Inc. in Caledonia for 32 years before his retirement in 2021. He was the quintessential “Outdoors Man” enjoying hunting deer and turkeys and fishing as well. He loved the annual family 4th of July get together where he spent time with his beloved children, grandchildren and friends. When he wasn’t in the woods he enjoyed watching science fiction and old western movies. Norm was a great joke and storyteller who also enjoyed classic rock and new country music but most fond of Billy Joel. Norm liked having breakfast and coffee with friends and family. He took donuts everywhere he went, to the kids or grand kids and everywhere in between.
Norm was preceded in death by his three sisters, Karen McKinney, Linda Seward, and Diane May.
Survivors include his loving wife of 37 years, Linda L. VanSickle May whom he married on Sept. 21 1985.
Additional survivors include his son, David (Tonya) May of Pavilion, a daughter, Danielle (Michael) Compton of Livonia, four grandchildren, Alyssa, Evan, Emma Stout, and William Compton as well as several nieces nephews and cousins.
Friends of Norman P. May Jr. may call at the Weeks Funeral Home 123 N. Main Street Warsaw, NY 14569 on Friday, April 7, 2023 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friends and family are requested to share memories at the calling to ease the burden of Norm’s loss. Burial will take place at a later date in the Warsaw Cemetery. Memorial contributions are requested to the family and will be used for the Kevin Guest House in Buffalo where the family stayed during Norm’s illness. Please visit www.weeksfuneral.com to offer condolences, plant a tree or send cards and gifts.