Melody A. “Mel” Donald, 77, of Lyndonville, N.Y., went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at the Medina Memorial Hospital after a long battle with cancer.
Born on Aug. 7, 1945 in Lockport, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Frederick and Eleanor (Hill) Simmons.
On May 1, 1965, she married the love of her life, John “Jack” Donald, and together they raised three sons. She was a stay-at-home mom and later worked several jobs, including working at Fisk Distributing of Lyndonville, N.Y., and lastly was a cook, known for her soups at the White Birch Golf Course of Lyndonville, N.Y. Mel was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt. She was the family’s Matriarch and enjoyed getting everyone together for events and holidays. She was involved in Boy Scouts and Little League and was a founding member of the Lyndonville Sports Booster Club.
Mel is survived by her husband of 58 years, Jack Donald; three sons, Richard (Joan) Donald of Ocean View, Del., William (Julie) Donald of Tully, N.Y., David (Kim) Donald of Columbus, Ohio; Five grandchildren, Gregory, Collier, Jenna, Kasen and Jessica. Also surviving is a sister, Sharon (David) Hayes of Gasport, N.Y.; a brother-in-law, Bill (Brenda) Donald of Lyndonville, N.Y., and several nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents, Mel is predeceased by a sister, Linda; and two sisters-in-law, Judy and Pat.
Relatives and friends may call on Saturday, July 1, 2023, from 9-11 a.m. at the White Birch Golf Course, 1515 N. Lyndonville Rd. Lyndonville, NY 14098, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Burial will be in the Lynhaven Cemetery. The family invites you to join them in a celebration of life at White Birch following the burial.
Memorials may be made in Mel’s name to any children’s organization of one’s choice.
Arrangements were entrusted to the Bogan & Tuttle Funeral Home, 112 N. Main St., Lyndonville, NY 14098. Please light a candle or share a memory of Mel at: www.bogantuttlefunerals.com.