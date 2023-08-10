It is with deep sadness that we announce the tragic loss of Michael A. “Mike” Hinrich, 51, of Nunda, New York. Mike passed suddenly on Aug. 6, 2023.
He was born on July 4, 1972, to Esther and Evan Hinrich. Mike was predeceased by his father, Evan Hinrich; his grandparents, Gordon (Butch) Beardsley, Clarence Hinrich and Doris Hinrich.
Mike was an incredibly loving and proud father to his three kids, Steven Tortorice, Jade Hinrich, and Skylar Hinrich, who survive him. Aside from spending time with his family and loved ones, music was his passion. He sang for many bands throughout the years and carried this passion into his final days.
Aside from his children, Mike is also survived by his love, Casie Lewis, and her children; his mother, Esther; former wife, Renee Hinrich; sisters, Lisa (Todd) Buchinger and Wendy (Jeremie) Fox; brothers, Dave (Danielle) Hinrich and Jim (Cheryl) Hinrich; grandmother, Ruth Beardsley; cousin and best friend, Daniel Hinrich; and aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Those who knew Mike knew his love for sharing stories and memories with everyone around him so we invite you to come and share your beloved memories of Mike.
Calling hours will be from 2 to 4 p.. and 7 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, at Mann Funeral Home in Nunda, New York. The funeral will be at the same location at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 14, 2023.
In lieu of flowers, an Automotive Scholarship Fund is being set up in Mike’s memory. Donations may be sent to Automotive Scholarship Fund c/o Renee Hinrich, PO Box 801, Nunda, NY 14517.
“Boy, don’t you worry, you’ll find yourself
Follow your heart and nothing else
And you can do this, oh, baby, if you try
All that I want for you, my son, is to be satisfied”
–Lynyrd Skynyrd