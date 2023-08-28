Michael Allen “Mikey” Gaddis, 52, of Albion, N.Y., passed away on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at Strong Memorial Hospital after a brief illness.
Born on Oct. 25, 1970, in Medina, N.Y., he was the son of Michael Lynn and the late Gail Cooper Gaddis.
Michael graduated from Albion High School, worked for many years as an auto glass installer for several businesses, and later became his owner/operator. He enjoyed classic cars, camping, and spending time with his family and friends, especially with his four-legged companion, Tank. Michael was a die-hard Denver Broncos fan.
Michael is survived by his father, Michael (Lisa) Gaddis of Lyndonville, N.Y., and two brothers, Stephen (Rachael) Gaddis and their daughter Leah of San Fransico, Calif., and William Nemi of Lockport, N.Y. Also surviving are many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and a good friend and stepmother, Marsha Mullins Gaddis of Albion, N.Y.
Besides his mother, Gail, Michael is predeceased by a brother, Steven Brewer.
As per Michael’s wishes, there are no calling hours, and a private service will be held at the family’s convenience.
Arrangements were entrusted to the Bogan & Tuttle Funeral Home, 226 Pearl ST. Medina, NY 14103.
Please light a candle or share a memory of Micheal at www.bogantuttlefunerals.com.