Michael Baldwin, (Skully), 55, died in his sleep on Sept. 10, 2023, in the privacy of his own home in Batavia, N.Y.
Michael is survived by his daughter, Stephanie McGuire, girlfriend Stephanie Kellogg, her children Abby and Logan, sister Sheila Burnett and husband Roger Burnett, sister Mary Dewey, niece Nicole Watson and husband Ernie Watson, niece Dani Watkins and husband Todd Watkins, niece Julie Potter and partner Ian Fundling, niece Paige Brien and partner AJ Keiffer, niece Tia Brien, great nephews Douglas Watson, Brandon Watkins, great nieces Rachel Watson, Ally Watkins, Keri Keiffer, Kensley Keiffer, and many cousins, aunts, and uncles.
He was predeceased by his father Gilbert Irven Brien, his mother Elizabeth Baldwin, brothers Skip Brien, Scott Brien, sisters Linda Potter and Cindi Baldwin, as well as grandparents, uncles, aunts, and cousins.
Michael was born Nov. 16, 1967, in Batavia, N.Y. to his parents Elizabeth Baldwin and Gilbert Brien. A few days later Stephanie Kellogg was born in the same hospital, they were in the nursery together. Later he would attend school in Oakfield, N.Y. where he would meet and become childhood friends with Stephanie Kellogg. He later moved to Hamlin, N.Y. where he attended Brockport High School. He lived in California, and Texas for short stints but moved back to settle in Batavia, N.Y. where he worked construction and lived with his mother until she passed in 2022. His friends Mike Stack and Jerry Gibbs were like brothers from another mother to him. Mike and Stephanie Kellogg reunited after many years and dated for the last eight years of his life. In 2016 he was in a life changing motorcycle accident that left him paralyzed from the chest down. Although this brought many obstacles, he overcame them with a smile and never gave up.
Mike was a great family man and loving father. He was a very social, active man. He had just celebrated 25 years of sobriety on Aug. 29, 2023. He was deeply involved as a member of the Peacemakers MC since 2015, he was an active member of N.A., A.A., Recovery in the Woods, 7 Clan, and Friday Night Lights.
The Celebration of Life will be held at 1 Hamlin Beach State Park, Hamlin NY, 14464 Area 3 on Saturday, Oct. 7 2023 from noon to 4 p.m. His daughter Stephanie McGuire and family invite you to join them as they say goodbye and celebrate Michael’s life.
