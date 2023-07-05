Michael Borkholder, 60, of Oakfield passed away Monday July 3, 2023. He was born on Dec. 10, 1962 to John and Beverly (Cranston) Borkholder of Oakfield.
Micheal is survived by his loving wife; Janet Borkholder; children Jamie (Caleb) Morrow, Jonas (Victor Wiedemann) Borkholder, Stacy (Keith) Snyder, Tracey (Mark) Burgio; Grandchildren Gavin, Lilly, Tucker, Trake, Tryson, Connor; Siblings Debbie (Buzz) Lowe, Steve (Lisa) Borkholder, Jim (Becky) Borkholder; along with several nieces and nephews and also great nieces and nephews and his dog children; Zach and Zoey.
Mike was the Head of Maintenance at United Memorial since 2011. He was self-employed for many years (Polar Refrigeration) and was a well-known butcher at the Meat shop, and even found time to do house renovations for family and friends. He was involved in the 4-H Club as a child up through being a leader with his kids in swine club and forming shooting sports club. Mike coached Stacy’s softball, loved hunting, archery, taking his kids fishing and Caribbean vacations with his family and friends. You could find him hanging out at the range with family and friends 3d archery, trap shooting, or enjoying a Busch Light can with the tab always at 10 o’clock and loved Tropi wine. Mike will be remembered as a funny, witty, intelligent man who was a Jack of all trades and was never too busy to lend a helping hand. He was a workaholic, always cracking jokes and had a unique personality that made him loved by all.
Friends and family are invited to call on Sunday July 9, 2023 from 1 to 4 p.m. at Gilmartin Funeral Home & Cremation Co. Inc. 329-333 West Main St. Batavia, NY 14020. An 11 a.m. Funeral Service will be held on Monday July 10 at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Genesee County 4H Club 420 East Main St. Batavia, NY 14020. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit www.gilmartinfuneralhome.com. Arrangements completed by Gilmartin Funeral Home & Cremation Company, Inc. 329-333 West Main Street, Batavia, New York 14020.