Michael D. Krzemien
NIAGARA FALLS — Michael D. Krzemien, 76 of Niagara Falls, formerly of Silver Springs, passed away on Saturday (Sept. 16, 2023) at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.
Mr. Krzemien was born May 23, 1947, in North Tonawanda, a son of the late Edward and Josephine (Wrazin) Krzemien.
Mike was a restaurateur having worked at the Silver Lake Sportsmans Club in Perry, managed the Driftwood Motel in Florida, and owned the Rendezvous Supper Club in Iowa. His personality was perfect for the restaurant business. He had the gift of gab, a wonderful sense of humor, and loved to party. Mike cherished time spent with is family and friends.
Surviving are his partner of over 30 years, John Rivera of Niagara Falls; sisters, Virginia (late Gordon) Mosher of Shortsville, Nancy (Thomas) Surtel of Silver Springs, and Rosemary Krzemien of Warsaw; sisters-in-law, Lynn Krzemien of Warsaw, Nancy Krzemien of Nunda, and Debra Krzemien of Castile. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
In death, Mike is reunited with his parents; brothers, Edward, Jack, and Ronald Krzemien; and sister, Deloris (late Daniel) Gelser.
Family and friends are invited to call on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Robinson and Hackemer Funeral Home, 246 N. Main Street in Warsaw. Michael‘s Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday (Sept. 23, 2023) from St. Mary’s Church, 23 Church Street in Silver Springs. Private Interment. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Wyoming County SPCA. Online condolences at www.robinsonandhackemer.com.