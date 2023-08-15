LE ROY — Michael D. Loftus, age 73, formerly of Buffalo and Chili, passed away at home on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, after a lengthy battle with cancer.
He was born in Batavia, N.Y., on Feb, 14, 1950, a son of the late William J. and Ruth Loftus.
Mike was a longtime employee of DePaul, but enjoyed retirement and spending time with family in the last years of his life.
He was a devoted father and is survived by his son, William E. (Melissa) Loftus of Fairport; brothers, John, Richard (Barb), Peter (Tami); sisters, Janet (John) Palenski and Katie (Bob) Steffenilla; as well as many nieces, nephews and caring friends.
Per his request, there will be no visitation or services. Donations in his memory may be made to his favorite charity, The Open Door Mission, P.O. Box 14236, Rochester, NY 14614-0236.
Your memories and condolences may be shared with Mike’s family at www.falconefuneralhome.com.