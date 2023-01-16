Michael G. “Mike” Bane, 67, of Medina, NY, entered into rest on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at Unity Hospital, Rochester, N.Y.
Born on March 14, 1955, in Medina, N.Y., he was the son of the late Irving R. and Myra (Goldsmith) Bane.
Mike graduated from Lyndonville High School and was employed with Fisher-Price for 20 years until their closing. In 1982, he married the former Bonnie Farrell and together they raised two children. He also worked at Lyndonville Vinegar and lastly he worked for Walmart in Brockport from which he retired. Mike was a member of the Lyndonville Fire Department and he loved the outdoors, especially while he was hunting and fishing and at one time was a NYS Hunter Safety Course Instructor. In his spare time, he enjoyed a cold one at the Lyndonville Hotel.
Mike is survived by his former wife, Bonnie, a son, Ben Bane, both of Medina; three grandchildren, Hayleigh Bane, Dominic Rosselli, and Aleena Porter; and a great-granddaughter, Valentina Rosselli. He is also survived by a sister, Laurie; and several nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents, he is predeceased by a daughter, Danielle Bane; a brother, Steve; a sister, Lynne; and a nephew, Robert Robb.
Relatives and friends may call on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, from 4-6 p.m. at the Bogan & Tuttle Funeral Home, 112 N. Main St. Lyndonville, NY 14098. A private service will be held at the convenience of the family.
Memorials may be made in his name to the Lyndonville Volunteer Fire Department, P.O.Box 150, Lyndonville, NY 14098.
