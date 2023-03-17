Michael J. Carragher
Michael J. Carragher, 72, of Leesburg, Fla., formerly of Batavia, N.Y., passed away peacefully at Cornerstone Hospice House in Tavares, Fla., on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023. He was born on Feb. 16, 1951, a son of John and Mary Sullivan Carragher. He is also preceded in death by his sister, Donna Carragher.
Mike was a 1969 graduate of Notre Dame High School, attended LeMoyne College before enlisting in the US Navy in 1971, and finished his degree at the University of Rochester after his naval discharge. He spent his career working for the medical equipment manufacturer, Ritter/Castle/MDT/Getinge USA, in Rochester, N.Y. He was a Batavia Little League coach and served on the Richmond Memorial Library Board of Trustees. Mike enjoyed playing tennis in his Legacy Community in Florida and served on the Sports and Fitness Committee. After joining the Tri County Fly Fishing Club, he became very involved in the group’s activities and leadership, and made wonderful new friends. Mike loved American History, non-fiction books, sports, old movies, music, writing short articles, the National Parks, and was an avid fly fisherman. In 2016, Mike received a life-saving liver transplant, which was a gift from a generous grieving family. Mike was forever grateful for the next six and a half years he was able to spend with his family and friends. He cherished every single day.
Surviving are his wife, Christine Metzger Carragher; his sons, Timothy (Krista Pappas) Carragher of New Jersey and Drs. Joseph (Tania) Carragher of Florida; his grandsons, Nicholas, Alex and Benjamin Carragher; his sisters, Patricia (James) Whelehan of Geneseo and Nancy (John) Bachulak of Batavia; his brother, Robert (Beth Tuttle) Carragher of Virginia; many loving in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. A celebration of life will be held at the convenience of the family.