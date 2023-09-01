LE ROY — Michael J. Spadacino, 85, of East Avenue, passed away unexpectedly at home on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023.
He was born Sept. 20, 1937 in Batavia, a son of the late Anthony and Laura Ruffino Spadacino.
Mike will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother, who cherished his grandchildren. He was a proud U.S. Army veteran, enjoyed gardening and was an avid sports fan, especially with the Buffalo Bills and NY Yankees.
He is survived by his children, Michael (Julianna) Spadacino of Florida, Annemarie (Mark) Brower of Rochester and Mark Spadacino of Florida; grandchildren, Elizabeth (Bo) Bell, Michael Roney, Merchon (Ryan) Hargrave, Samantha Brower, Monica Brower and Alexandria Scheible; great-grandchild, Rowan Hargrave; sisters, Mary Rose Spadacino and Sharon Spadacino, both of Florida; brothers-in-law, Allen Ruge and A. Edward O’Geen, along with many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his wife of 40 years, Elizabeth O’Geen Spadacino in 2013 and sister, Patricia Ruge.
Family and friends are invited to his Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, Sept. 5 at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Mercy Parish, St. Peter’s Church, 44 Lake St., Le Roy. Private interment will follow in St. Francis Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Notre Dame Sports Boosters, 73 Union Street, Batavia, N.Y. 14020
Your memories and condolences may be shared with Mike’s family at www.falconefuneralhome.com.