Michael James Wright “Pebbles”, age 57, of Stafford, N.Y., passed away Jan. 14, 2023.
Michael was born on Nov. 22, 1965, to Donald E. Wright Sr. and Mary Ellen Crowley Wright of Le Roy, N.Y.
He is predeceased by his father, Donald E. Wright Sr. Michael is survived by his spouse, Helaine P. Wright; his son, Conner Jay Wright and daughter, Kylea Jean Wright; his mother, Mary Ellen Wright; brothers, Donald “Rock” (Nancy) Wright Sr. of Le Roy and Daniel Wright of Rochester; his sisters, Ann Legzdin of Rochester, Kathy Wright of Rochester, Nancy Wright of Rochester and Mary Kay Wright of New York City; along with many beloved nieces and nephews.
Michael’s greatest accomplishments are his two children. They were his pride and joy. His favorite thing in life was watching them in their various activities and performances.
Michael was employed with Oatka Milk Products for close to 30 years.
Family and friends may call on Monday, Jan. 23, from 4–7 p.m. at Falcone Family Funeral & Cremation Service Inc., 8700 Lake St. Rd., Le Roy, NY 14482.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Strong Adult Epilepsy Center, 2400 South Clinton Ave., Bldg F, Rochester, NY 14618.
