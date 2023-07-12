Michael Reid Woodward

Never one to overstay his welcome, “Big Mike/Woody” went to the great duck blind in the sky on July 11, 2023 at his home, nary a week after celebrating his 77th birthday alongside his family and the swapping out of his beloved recliner.
He was born July 5, 1946 to the late Earl (“Woody”) and Agnes (“Bunny”) (Thompson) Woodward. Born in Rochester, N.Y., Mike spent his formative years mopping the barroom at his family’s restaurant and residence, the Alabama Hotel. A graduate of Oakfield-Alabama, Mike proudly attended Michigan State University and was a member of the 1966 Spartans National Championship and Rose Bowl attendee football team. He then spent four years in the Navy in San Diego in a specialized deep-sea submarine rescue unit coordinating with legendary explorer Jacques Cousteau, before returning home after his dad’s passing to help with the family business and propose (again) to his wife of 51 years, Bonnie.
Mike worked tirelessly and held various leadership roles during his 35-year tenure with IDS, American Express Financial Advisors and retired as a Senior Vice President of Ameriprise Financial, making lifetime friendships. At one time, he supervised half of the nation’s financial advisors and field managers. He was lucky to travel the world with his wife and often his kids in tow, all the while hoarding his Marriott hotel points and mini shampoos. When he was in town, you wouldn’t be able to miss him at one of his kid’s sports games, cheering on the OA Hornets or making his own parking spot in the endzone. Once he hung up his briefcase in retirement, he took up coupon clipping and perfecting his tuna sammich recipe.
His love of the outdoors was instilled by his dad and brothers at an early age. Mike was an Eagle Scout and avid sportsman, enthusiastic about fishing and hunting given any spare moment. He was a member of the Oakfield Rod & Gun Club, VFW, American Legion, OA Sports Boosters, OA Lions Club and OA Dollars for Scholars. Mike was dedicated to conservation efforts and was a board member for New York Ducks Unlimited, Ducks Unlimited, Inc., DU Canada, and DU Mexico. Most notably, Mike led the national DU board’s Development Committee as Senior Vice President of Development, leading the charge to raise over $2.34 Billion for wetlands conservation, and as he liked to say “it’s for the ducks”. His collection of their auction items and duffel bag swag would certainly rival any member.
Mike’s legacy and love of peanut butter cups will live on through his surviving family including his devoted wife, Bonnie S. (Schroeder) Woodward of Oakfield; children, Jennifer Woodward, Mark (Michelle) Woodward of Oakfield, Kyle (Stephanie Wirth) Woodward of Old Greenwich, Conn., Eric (Jessica Alexyn) Woodward of Oakfield, Stephanie (Patrick) Maloney of Rehoboth, MA, Karie (Robert) Credi of Rochester, Reice Woodward of Oakfield, Lakin Woodward of Oakfield; sister, Sharon (Frederick) O’Toole of Lyons; and brother, Timothy (Maria) Woodward of Batavia. He was the extremely proud Grandpa to Paige Hickenbottom, Alison, Michael, Leah, Cameron and Eve Woodward, Conor Maloney, and Xavier Credi; and is survived by many beloved nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his brother, Patrick J. Woodward; and sister, Ellen Woodward.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any memorial contributions be made toward the Mike Woodward Conservation Legacy tribute, which is a major effort already underway by Ducks Unlimited, with a goal of raising $2.5 million in Mike’s honor. Donations should be made payable to “Ducks Unlimited” at 219 E. Main Street, Batavia, NY 14020.
Friends are invited to call on Friday, July 14, 2023, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Gilmartin Funeral Home & Cremation Company, Inc., 329-333 West Main Street, Batavia, NY 14020. An 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at St. Padre Pio Parish, 56 Maple Ave, Oakfield, NY 14125. He will be laid to rest with Military Honors in St. Cecilia’s Cemetery, Oakfield.
