Milda Gertz Bell, 106, of Warsaw passed away peacefully Friday, March 24, 2023 at the Wyoming County Skilled Nursing Facility.
She was born May 12, 1916 in Cleveland, Ohio the daughter of the late Gustav and Wanda Gramse Gertz. Because of her extraordinary vocal ability and love of music, she studied music at Ohio State University. She later taught music in Ohio.
While at Ohio State she met the love of her life, Benjamin T. Bell, an engineering student. They married Aug. 8, 1941 prior to his entering the Army. At the end of the war, they settled in West Seneca, where they raised their three children. Milda led choirs at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and Salem Lutheran in Buffalo. She taught music and elementary school at Martin Luther School, where she formed a children’s choir. She always sought to lead people to faith through music.
She and Ben moved to Warsaw after retirement. They both enjoyed gardening. Her particular delight was growing flowers. She was an active member of the Buffalo Garden Club and later the Warsaw Garden Club. Milda was an excellent flower arranger and won competitions throughout the state. She also enjoyed reading, hand work, painting and crossword puzzles.
She was preceded by her son, Dr. David Bell and a son in-law, Rev. David Born, a brother Reinhart Gertz and a sister Violet Zerull.
She was a loving mother to her children, a daughter, Anita Born of Fairfax, Va., a son, Charles (Susan) Bell of Warsaw. She was a delighted grandmother to Lynda Bell, Gillian (John) Elliot, Christopher (Sarah) Born, Jennifer (Daniel) Edgell, Benjamin (Lindsay) Bell and Christian (Nicole) Bell and thirteen great-grandchildren.
Friends of Milda Bell may call on Tuesday, March 28 2023 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Weeks Funeral Home, 123 N. Main Street, Warsaw, NY 14569. Please visit www.weeksfuneral.com to offer condolences, plant a tree, send a card or gift. Funeral services will be held at 11am, Wednesday March 29th at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 31Washington Street, Batavia, NY 14020 led by Pastor Richard Pape. Burial will follow in the Warsaw Cemetery beside her beloved husband. Memorials are requested to the church in Milda’s name.