ALBION — Mildred “Millie” Ries Gavenda, age 96, passed peacefully into God’s hands on May 5, 2023.
Born in Darien Center, N.Y., on Oct. 25, 1926, to Ellis and Martha (Mamott) Getman. She is predeceased by husband, Harmon; daughter, Patricia King; second husband, Frank Gavenda, stepchildren, Kathy Gavenda and Steven Gavenda.
Millie was a graduate of the US Army Cadet Nurse Corps and was employed as a Registered Nurse at St. Jerome’s Hospital in Batavia and for 40 years at the former Arnold Gregory Hospital in Albion. She was a musician and played piano for many community events. She was the organist at St. Mary’s Catholic Church and St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. For 30 years she was the organist at the Rotary Club and received the Paul Harris Fellow Award as well as the Woman of the Year Award from the Orleans County Office for the Aging.
As an active member for 53 years of the Catholic Daughters and St. Joseph’s Parish, she wrote and directed many comic performances. She loved to laugh and entertain … ”Sing Along with Millie.” She is survived by 4 children, Mary Jo (Marc) Hinman, Marcia (Greg) Rencsak, James (Sue) Ries, Margaret (Alan) Vandetti; 8 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and 5 great-great-grandchildren.
There will be no prior calling hours. Family and friends are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial Saturday. May 13. beginning at noon in Holy Family Parish-St. Joseph’s Church, 106 S. Main Street-Albion. Private interment will be in St. Joseph’s Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Holy Family Parish. To share a special memory of Millie, please visit: www.mitchellfamilyfuneralhomes.com.