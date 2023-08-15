Mr. William H. Feldman, 93, of Lyndonville, passed away peacefully at his family farm on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023.
Mr. Feldman was born in Medina on October 19, 1929, a son of the late William and Margaret (Jenson) Feldman.
A graduate of Medina High School, Class of 1947, Mr. Feldman was also an Eagle Scout. After school he worked on the railroad. At the young age of 17, with his parent’s permission, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He served from 1947-1951 and fought in the Korean Conflict aboard the USS Philippine Sea. During his service he gained the nickname “Augie”. Returning home, Mr. Feldman married the former Cecelia V. Hoffman on Aug. 15, 1953 at St. Mary’s Rectory in Medina. Bill was a member of the former Our Lady of the Lake Parish, St. Joseph’s RC Church in Lyndonville and also belonged to the Houseman-Tanner Post -1603, American Legion. In addition to working for Bramer’s and Nelson Davis TV, Mr. Feldman was a self-employed TV repairman for several years. Lastly, he was employed as Vice President of Manufacturing for Monroe Electronics in Lyndonville. In retirement, he enjoyed volunteering as a driver for the Orleans County Joint Veterans Van Service. In his younger years, he enjoyed playing polo, especially with his nephew, Rich Albee, and his favorite horse, Popover. An avid fisherman and hunter, he looked forward to trips with his son and friends to South Dakota, where they went hunting for many years. Mr. Feldman was a humble man and enjoyed the simple things in life, like time at his cabin, a fresh tomato from the garden and spending time with his grandchildren.
Predeceased by his loving wife of 64 years, Cecelia Feldman, in 2018; sister, Margaret Carr; and his daughter, Lisa Smith, in 2022.
Survivors include his daughter, Claire (Ed) Salvatore; son, Timothy (Tina) Feldman; five granddaughters, Emily Salvatore (Tyler), Valerie Salvatore (Chris), Margaret (Andrew), Elizabeth (Anthony) and Abigail Feldman; six great-grandchildren, Chase, Atley, Maxim, Mirin, Serenity and Tristan; also several nieces and nephews.
His Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, Aug. 19, at 1 p.m. at Holy Trinity Parish, St. Mary’s Church, 211 Eagle St., Medina. Military honors will be accorded at the church immediately following. Memorial donations may be made to the Lyndonville Area Foundation, PO Box 545, Lyndonville, NY 14098, Hospice of Orleans at www.hospiceoforleans.org or to the Orleans County Joint Veterans Van Service, 13996 Rt. 31 West, Albion, NY 14411. Arrangements are in the care of Cooper Funeral Home, 215 W. Center St., Medina. Share condolences at www.cooperfuneralhome.com