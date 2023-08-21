Mrs. Antoinette Marie Goodman, 74, wife of Mr. Raymond Goodman, of 307 Glendale Road, Union, S.C., died Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, at her home. Mrs. Goodman was born May 5, 1949, a daughter of the late Michael and Laverne Hyder Peritore. Mrs. Goodman was a member of Saint Patrick’s Catholic Church in Mount Morris. Surviving in addition to her husband are
two sons, Ronald Goodman (Chi Truong) and Richard Goodman (Kimberly); one daughter, Reynee Fess (Robert); one brother, David Peritore; six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by three brothers, Michael Peritore, Ronald Peritore and Gary Peritore, and two sisters, Susan Peritore and Tina Peritore. There are no prior calling hours. Antoinette’s funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26, at Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Dodgeson Road in Alexander. Memorials may be made to Crescent Hospice, 839 Main Street, Suite D, Buffalo, SC 29321, https://hospicesc.com/make_a_donation.php. Please leave a condolence, share a story, or light a candle at www.bataviafuneralhomes.com.