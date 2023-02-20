BATAVIA — Mrs. Concetta M. “Connie” DiAntonio, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at United Memorial Medical Center.
She was born on Nov. 8, 1928, in Batavia, a daughter of the late John J. Gravanda and Marion Gentile Gravanda.
A member of St. Joseph’s Church, Connie was a fan of the New York Yankees, loved trips going to the casino and will be remembered as an amazing cook.
She is survived by her daughters, Sharon (Ronald) Robbins of Batavia, Mary Jo (Rick) Thomas of Batavia, Georgina (Bob Lawton) Buck of Oakfield and Debra (late Robert J.) Barnard of Batavia; grandchildren, Ronald (Kelly) Robbins, II, Renee Robbins-Yonkin, Rick Thomas, Nicholas Thomas, Shannon Smith, Dale A. (Brittany) Buck, Jr., Nicole Chamberlain, Amy (Dave) Tabbi and Robert J. Barnard, II; great-grandchildren, Katherine, Melissa, Madison, Gaberian, Mia, Rikki, Taylor, Jordan, Jaiden, Luca, Dominic and Nicholas; her sister, Irene Lillis of Batavia; brother-in-law, Merle Adams of Batavia; her sisters-in-law, Margaret Gavanda of Batavia and Rose Pastecki of Batavia; along with several nieces and nephews.
She is predeceased by her husband, George A. DiAntonio; her son, Frank J. DiAntonio, who passed away on Sept. 17, 2016; her siblings, Catherine Zaccarella, Mary Eckelberger, Ida Spiotta, Philamena Gravanda, Barbara Adams, Nicholas, Fred, Anthony and Vincent Gravanda and John J. Gravante.
There are no prior calling hours. Connie’s Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Church, 303 East Main Street, Batavia. She will be laid to rest in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Batavia. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice. To leave a condolence, share a story or light a candle in her memory, please visit www.bataviafuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Bohm-Calarco-Smith Funeral Home, 308 East Main Street, Batavia.