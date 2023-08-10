Mrs. Louise L. Misiti, of Medina, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. In her final days, she was surrounded by that which brought her the most joy in life, her loving family.
Mrs. Misiti was born on Aug. 24, 1925, in Batavia, a daughter of the late Michael and Elsie (Moretto) Cinquino. The third of eight children, Louise was raised in a traditional Italian American household, but she was a progressive young woman who left home in 1942 for higher education at Brockport State College. Louise earned a bachelor’s degree in education and became a schoolteacher in Niagara Falls, later marrying Vito Misiti on April 3, 1948. They were married for 64 years, raising 7 children together. Their family grew to include children-in-law, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, totaling 62 at the time of her passing. As Louise recently commented, family was their life’s work.
Louise was a highly intelligent and curious woman who was always well informed and could discuss topics from politics to popular culture to sports. She read the newspaper cover-to-cover daily, had an appetite for current events and appreciation for the arts. She was an excellent cook who was always excited to explore new dishes and cuisines.
Like her husband Vito, Louise loved children. She beamed with joy at the sight of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved hosting large gatherings for holiday meals at her home; over the years her seatings expanded, covering four rooms to accommodate her growing family. She instilled loving, lasting traditions in three generations who are forever grateful for having such a wonderful mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Survivors include her seven children, Joseph (Pamela) Misiti, M.D. of Medina, John (Lisa) Misiti of Medina, Jim (Maureen) Misiti of Lyndonville, Mary Lynne (Wilson) Soto of Holley, Anne Misiti of Medina, Mike (Eileen) Misiti of East Aurora and Paul (Natasha) Misiti of Pittsford; 17 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; a sister, Nicolette Lista of Philadelphia; a brother, John (Annette) Cinquino of Buffalo; several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and beloved husband Vito, who passed on Aug. 25, 2012, she was predeceased by three sisters, Mary Joy, Elizabeth Burke, and Antoinette Razzano; and two brothers, Louis Cinquino and Joseph Cinquino.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, Aug. 14, at 10 a.m. at Holy Trinity Parish, St. Mary’s Church, 211 Eagle St., Medina, NY 14103. Interment will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Holy Trinity Parish at the address above.
