LOWVILLE, N.Y. — Mrs. Margaret A. “Peg” Smith, age 91, formerly of Bergen, Batavia, Raleigh, North Carolina and Utica, passed away on Saturday, May 27, 2023, at Lewis County Residential Health Care Facility.
Peg was born on May 24, 1932, in Louisville, Ky., a daughter of the late Thurman Whalin and Firman Speed Whalin.
Peg enjoyed ceramics, shopping, playing cards, dominoes, bingo, lunch dates and spending time with her family and friends. She also loved visits at the nursing home from her grand-dog, Molly Smith.
She is predeceased by her husband, August F. Smith, and her brothers, Michael Whalin and Steven Whalin.
She is survived by her son, Larry (Julie) Smith of Brantingham; her four granddaughters, Melissa (Ron) Harrell of Glen Burnie, Md., Karen Smith of Batavia, Krista (Eric) Wagner of Alexander and Kimberly (Tom) Murphy of Amherst; also five great-grandchildren, Aria Harrell, Jalen Smith, Gage Wagner, Hunter Wagner and Samantha Wingate.
Additionally, she is survived by her sister Sandra Elder, brothers Ronald (Diane) Whalin, Jay Whalin and sister-in-law Carol Whalin.
Friends may call on Thursday, June 1, 2023, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the H. E. Turner & Co. Funeral Home, 403 East Main Street, Batavia, where services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 2. She will be laid to rest alongside her husband at Grandview Cemetery, Batavia. Memorials may be made to the family for appropriate distribution. To leave a condolence, share a story or light a candle in her memory, please visit www.bataviafuneralhomes.com.