ROCHESTER — Mrs. Patricia “Pat” Burke, age 81, passed away on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at St. Ann’s Nursing Home in Rochester.
She was born on Feb. 24, 1942 in Rochester, the daughter of the late Frank Lawlor and Constance Hogan Lawlor.
Pat was an active and faithful member of St. Brigid Church in Bergen and St. Pius X Church in Rochester. A lifelong fan of the New York Yankees, Pat also enjoyed gardening. Most of all she loved being with her family, especially her time with her grandchildren. Her family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to the staff and nursing group on the 4th Floor and the pastoral care provided by the community at St. Ann’s.
She is survived by her husband, Donald Burke of Rochester; her sons, Dennis (Cindy) Burke of Bergen, Brian (Cary) Burke of Canandaigua and Kevin (Gina) Burke of Pennsylvania; six grandchildren, Lauren and Madison Burke, Genna, Mason and Cole Burke and Valarie (Sam) Grow; and her brother, Rev. James Lawlor of Rochester.
She is predeceased by her grandsons, Edward (Teddy) Burke and Tyler Burke.
Friends may call on Thursday, May 18, 2023, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the H.E. Turner & Co. Funeral Home, 51 South Lake Avenue, Bergen. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by her brother, Rev. James Lawlor on Friday, May 19, 2023, at 11 a.m. at St. Brigid Church, 18 Gibson Street, Bergen. She will be laid to rest in St. Brigid Cemetery, Bergen. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name may be made to St. Ann’s Foundation, 1500 Portland Ave., Rochester, NY 14621. To leave a condolence, share a story or light a candle in her memory, please visit www.bataviafuneralhomes.com.