BONAIRE — MSgt. Brian Matthew Baldwin, USAF, 38, passed away unexpectedly on the morning of Friday, July 28, 2023.
MSgt. Baldwin was born on Nov. 24, 1984, in Batavia, N.Y. Husband. Dad. Hero. Patriot. Teacher. Rock. These are all words that define who he was. He proudly served his country with valor and honor in the United States Air Force, attaining the rank of Master Sergeant. His work in the Air Force was behind the scenes, but through his 23 deployments, he spent thousands of hours flying in intelligence and command and control platforms. His Air Force career came at a high with great sacrifice, but MSgt. Baldwin did his job without complaining. His passing leaves a void that will be difficult to fill. He was preceded in death by his sister, Christen Baldwin.
His memory will forever be treasured by his adoring wife of ten years, Elizabeth Carlsson Baldwin; his six children, Todd Baldwin, Brandon Baldwin, Emma Baldwin, Colin Baldwin, Maximus Baldwin, Decklyn Baldwin; his parents, Gregory and Lori Baldwin; his brother, Gregory Baldwin, Jr.; his parents-in-law, Richard and Bambi Carlsson; his brothers-in-law, Joshua Carlsson, Eric Carlsson (Alicia), and Dustin Carlsson (Melissa); his sister-in-law, Barbra DeBrito (Andre); and a host of other loving family members and friends.
Visitation with MSgt. Baldwin’s family will be Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, from 2 until 3 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. The funeral service celebrating his life will immediately follow at 3 p.m. in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home with Reverend Jeff Cleghorn officiating and full military honors. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that memorial contributions may be made to a fund benefitting the family at www.gofundme.com/f/brian-baldwin-memorial-fund.
McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.