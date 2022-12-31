Murray “Mickey” W. Morrow III, of Batavia passed away Dec. 25, 2022 at UMMC. Mickey was born July 18, 1951, in Batavia, N.Y., to Murray and Donna Morrow, one of eight siblings. Mickey was pre-deceased by his father, Murray; his brother, Danny; and his hunting buddy, Uncle John. Mickey is survived by his mother, Donna Morrow; his loving wife, Diane Morrow; his children, Kristen Saeva of Leroy, Karrie Morrow of Batavia, Kati Morrow (Dustin Bulbuena) of Pavillion, Kyle Morrow (Rachael Blackshear) of Stafford, 13 grandchildren (two of which, Jayden and Sinciera lived with him and Diane for years); and stepdaughters, Jennifer Blaszak and Katie (Scott) Neff.
Mickey was a large man, both in stature and heart, and his family was blessed to live under the umbrella of his bigger than life personality. His humor and strength were only surpassed by his tenacity to love … and love us he did. From a young age, his children felt the love and protection of the man who would be their rock for the duration of their lives. He went on to be that same force in the lives of his grandchildren, never missing an opportunity to teach them how to live life to the fullest. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt, fish, and just be outside. His children often shared in these activities with him, in the early years just so they could spend more time with their Dad, in their later years because they truly shared in the love of the outdoors that he instilled in them.
Mickey graduated from Batavia High School and lived nearly his entire life in Batavia. Far reaching beyond his immediate family, he was a respected man in his community. He had a lengthy career working for the Town of Batavia Water Department, where he was valued for his knowledge and experience. While Mickey was a man’s man through and through, it should be noted that there are those who thought his culinary skills exceeded his hunting skills, particularly his bread pudding and strawberry jam. He never met a stranger and was always ready to help those in need of his support. Mickey was truly one of the good guys.
In the last years of his life, Mickey fought a battle with cancer that he endured with the same strength that he lived his life with. He was a strong man who didn’t want the end of his life to be overshadowed with his sickness and we can attest that he kept us all laughing until the end. His wife, his children, his mother, his grandchildren, his nieces and nephews (who secretly call him their favorite uncle), and his many cousins are left with a hole in their lives because he was always so large for them.
Family and friends may call Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, from 4 to 7 p.m. at H.E. Turner & Co. Funeral Home, 403 East Main Street, Batavia. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Department 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908.
To leave a condolence, share a story or light a candle in Mickey’s name, please visit www.bataviafuneralhomes.com.