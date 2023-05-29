OAKFIELD — Myron L. “Mike” Day, age 86, passed away on Friday, May 26, 2023, at LeRoy Village Green Nursing Home.
He was born Tuesday, March 9, 1937, in Mount Morris, a son of the late Llewellyn Day and Dorothy Anderson Day.
A member of St. James Episcopal Church in Batavia, Mike was a member and past president of the Batavia Kiwanis Club. He also served as lieutenant governor of the Genesee Division of the Kiwanis Club. He served on the Board of Directors and was Past President of the Grandview Cemetery Association. Mike was also a member of the Town of Oakfield Board, Oakfield Historical Society and served on the advisory board for the Salvation Army. A talented artist, he was a member of the Batavia Arts Society and enjoyed traveling.
Surviving are his wife, Norma A. Fischer Day, whom he married Dec. 4, 1993; his sons, Jeff (Sharon) Day of Batavia and Tom Day of Alabama; stepchildren, John H. Nelson, IV of Attica and Karen (John) Brown of East Bethany; thirteen grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
He is predeceased by his first wife, Betty Lou Baize Day, who passed away on Nov. 7, 1992; his daughter, Diane Bolster, who passed away on Dec. 1, 2013; and his brothers, Jim and Paul Day.
Family and friends are invited to call on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, from 4 to 7 p.m. at H.E. Turner & Co. Funeral Home, 403 East Main Street, Batavia. Funeral services for Mike will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at St. James Episcopal Church, 405 East Main Street, Batavia. He will be laid to rest in Grandview Cemetery, Batavia. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Kiwanis Club of Batavia, P.O. Box 562, Batavia, NY 14021 or The Salvation Army, 529 East Main Street, Batavia, NY 14020. To leave a condolence, share a story, or light a candle in Mike’s memory, please visit www.bataviafuneralhomes.com.