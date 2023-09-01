Nancy J. Becker

FAIRPORT — Our beloved wife, mother and grandmother went to heaven on Aug. 30, 2023, after battling a lifelong illness and its related complications. Nancy was born on July 24, 1937, to Joseph and Margaret (Halsey) Rinaldo in Ithaca, N.Y. She was predeceased by her dear sister, Bonnie Palmer. She grew up in Ovid and later Fairport, N.Y.
Nancy is survived by her husband, Walter; children, Joseph Conklin (Dagny Rushen), of Laurel, Md., Mary Croce and Margaret Wells of Rochester, N.Y.; and two grandchildren, Nicholas Croce of Pittsburgh, Pa., Justine Wells of St. Francis, Wis.; and several nieces and nephews. She also has pet grandchildren, “Wallie” the cat and Clarence the dog.
Our wife, mother, grandmother, and best friend always had a demeanor of being a soft, gentle, and nurturing person to everyone she met. She and her husband had a wonderful forty-seven-year marriage, and their love and devotion increased each year. She was such a sweet person and served the role of family matriarch.
During this chapter of her life, she accomplished so much by continuing her formal education. She received an Associate Degree in Human Services from Cypress College in California, Bachelor in Human Services from Alfred University, and finally a Master in Social Work from Roberts Wesleyan College. She previously completed a Licensed Practical Nurse Program through the McAuley School of Nursing located in Batavia, N.Y. She completed the Pastoral Training Certification Program offered at Strong Memorial Hospital. She began her new career by serving in the capacity of Licensed Master of Social Worker and working for hospice, behavioral health, and related agencies. She was so gifted for these socio-ministries. She was instrumental in developing the Pastoral Care Department for Carthage Area Hospital through training community inter-denominational pastors to serve in a hospital chaplaincy service. Through her financial generosity, a space in the hospital was renovated for a hospital chapel.
While residing in Carthage, N.Y., Nancy was a member of St. James Minor Church, Carthage Area Hospital Auxiliary and the local chapter of the Red Hats Society.
Walter’s career led the couple to live in Maine, Arizona, California, and back home in New York State. They enjoyed vacations and were fortunate to visit 48 out of the 50 states, Italy, Jamaica and Nassau.
Our loving matriarch was a person of great faith as surely is attested by everyone she knew. She always had two favorite verses that she would mention to people in need. The first being “Now faith is the assurance of things hoped for, the conviction of things not seen!” (Hebrews 11:1)
The second being: “The kingdom of heaven is like a mustard seed, which a man took and sowed in his field; and this is smaller than all other seeds, but when it is full grown, it is larger than the garden plants and becomes a tree, so that the birds of the air come and nest in its branches.” Be assured that people who knew Nancy benefitted through such nesting, especially her husband.
Nancy was a physically small person; but her heart was always filled to capacity with the “Now Faith” hope and loving attributes. Her loving and caring spirit will last within our hearts forever.
St. Therese of Lisieux said: “I am not the dying; I am entering Life!” I pray the angels carried our loving little friend safely upon her way home.
“Eternal rest grant unto Nancy oh Lord and let the perpetual light shine upon her. May her soul and all the souls in purgatory rest in peace. Amen!” We love you and you will always be in our hearts.
On Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, a calling hour will be held between 9-9:45 a.m. and immediately followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated by Father Robert Werth at St. Michael’s Church, 859 North Clinton Avenue, Rochester, N.Y. Interment will follow at White Haven Mausoleum located in Pittsford, N.Y.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made routed to Sister Regis Food Cupboard — Food Distribution Center, located at 316 Bay St. in Rochester, NY 14605.