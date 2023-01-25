Nancy K. Hartwick, 78, of Pinehurst, NC passed away Friday, Jan. 6, 2023.
Nancy was born May 20, 1944 to the late Archie and Bertha Mohney. On July 16, 1966, she married the love of her life, the late Neil Robert Hartwick. They were married for 51 years and are survived by nieces and nephews.
Nancy taught music and band at Attica, Batavia and Brockport, N.Y., for many years.
Services will be private.
